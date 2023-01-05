Left Menu

Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore for each player if India wins Hockey World Cup

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:41 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that each player of the Indian hockey team will get Rs 1 crore if they win the world cup.

Patnaik, who visited Rourkela also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela.

The World Cup Village has been developed within a record nine months and flaunts 225 rooms with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house the teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

On this occasion, Chief Minister interacted with the National Men's Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village.

''Each player of Team India will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins World Cup. I wish the very best to Team India and hope they will emerge champions,'' Patnaik said.

Players praised the Odisha government and thanked the chief minister for developing a holistic ecosystem for hockey for the players of the nation.

The world cup village along with the hockey practice centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will offer a holistic environment for the national and international players for the marque tournament.

Taj Group has been roped in by Hockey India to offer impeccable service and hospitality that reflects the culture of Odisha.

Odisha's Sports Minister TK Behera, President Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary (5T) V K Pandian, Secretary Sports, R Vineel Krishna, MD IDCO, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Secretary General, Hockey India Bholanath Singh and officials of the Odisha government and Hockey India were present at the inauguration of the World Cup Village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

