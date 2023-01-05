Left Menu

Masood, Sohail recalled by Pakistan for ODIs against NZ

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:40 IST
Masood, Sohail recalled by Pakistan for ODIs against NZ
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan recalled left-handed batters Shan Masood and Haris Sohail for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand next week.

Masood hasn't featured in ODIs since 2019 against Australia, while Sohail played his 42nd and last match in 2020 against Zimbabwe.

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said he wanted Pakistan to make maximum use of 11 ODIs ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup this year, and Masood and Sohail could be useful in the top order.

The three-match New Zealand series in Karachi starts on Monday.

Sohail has scored prolifically in recent domestic cricket and Masood has featured regularly for Pakistan since making his Twenty20 debut in September.

Uncapped batters Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam along with wrist spinner Usama Mir were rewarded for their impressive performances in the domestic circuit by being picked.

The selectors also included fast bowler Haris Rauf and opening batter Fakhar Zaman after both overcame injuries. Rauf was hurt during his debut test against England in Rawalpindi last month and Fakhar suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup.

However, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was ruled out after the medical panel said he needed more time to regain complete fitness from a knee injury during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Allrounder Shadab Khan will also miss out after he broke his right index finger last week while competing in Australia's Big Bash League.

___ Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023