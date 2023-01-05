Left Menu

Emma Raducanu in injury scare ahead of Australian Open

British star Emma Raducanu is the focus of an injury scare ahead of the Australian Open after retiring with an apparent ankle strain in her second-round match at the ASB Classic on Thursday.The 2021 U.S. Open champion took only 22 minutes to sweep the first set 6-0 against Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kusmova but faltered and lost the second set 7-5.Raducanu summoned the trainer courtside to heavily strap her left ankle in a long injury break.The 20-year-old Raducanu attempted to play on but was not able to complete the first point of the third set.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:44 IST
Emma Raducanu in injury scare ahead of Australian Open
Emma Raducanu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

British star Emma Raducanu is the focus of an injury scare ahead of the Australian Open after retiring with an apparent ankle strain in her second-round match at the ASB Classic on Thursday.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion took only 22 minutes to sweep the first set 6-0 against Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kusmova but faltered and lost the second set 7-5.

Raducanu summoned the trainer courtside to heavily strap her left ankle in a long injury break.

The 20-year-old Raducanu attempted to play on but was not able to complete the first point of the third set. She was tearful when she came to the net and acknowledged she could not continue.

Raducanu was marked as one of tennis' hottest stars when she won at Flushing Meadows. Her career since has been dogged by injuries. She retired from matches four times in 2022 and most recently has had to contend with a wrist injury. Venus Williams blew a 5-3 last-set lead in a match which stretched over nearly seven hours because of rain in losing to Zhu Lin of China 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The 42-year-old Williams fought through every moment of the second-round match which began after noon and ended near 7 p.m., which began outdoors and ended indoors, and which contained 13 service breaks before finally tipping in favor of Zhu in the last few games.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams, starting her 30th year on the WTA Tour, won her first tour match in nearly two years when she beat Katie Volynets on Monday in the first round of the Auckland tournament. She played only four matches in 2022 and was hoping to progress to the second round of a tournament for the first time since 2019.

Williams had the upper hand early when she took out a first set which included five service breaks in 43 minutes. She was 2-1 down when the first rain break of more than an hour occurred but returned to break Zhu's serve twice and take the set.

Zhu led 4-2 in the second set when the rain returned and, unrelenting, forced the players indoors onto a court without spectators. Zhu held serve for 5-2 then broke Williams again to take the set and level the match.

Williams broke first for 2-1 in the third set and extended that advantage to 5-3, coming within reach of a quarterfinal spot. But Zhu broke back, held serve and broke Williams again to advance.

Williams left the court after her sixth appearance in Auckland to no applause but also to no suggestion her career is nearer to an end.

"It was not great," Williams said. "Definitely tough. I've played a lot of matches in my life and I've played through some intense delays but it was definitely like two separate matches.

"Outside, it was really tough. It was rainy, windy. It was tennis but it was more about surviving instead of playing great. Indoors, it was completely different but I got to hit a lot of balls so that's important." Top-seeded American Coco Gauff will face Zhu in the quarterfinals after her 6-4, 6-4 win over compatriot Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Seventh-ranked Gauff also had to play indoors and beat Kenin in just under 90 minutes, leveling their head-to-head record after Kenin beat Gauff en route to the Australian Open title.

Danka Kovinic, the seventh seed, beat former champion Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and qualifier Rebeka Masarova beat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023