India opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in second T20I

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India made two changes, bringing in Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh for Sanju Samson and Harshal Patel.

Sri Lanka are unchanged. Teams: India: Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathun Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

