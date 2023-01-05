Left Menu

India wins toss elect to field against SL in 2nd T20I, Rahul Tripathi makes debut

The Indian team made two changes to their playing eleven for the second T20I against Sri Lanka with pacer Arshdeep Singh replacing Harshal Patel and Rahul Tripathi for the injured Sanju Samson.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:01 IST
India elected to field against SL in 2nd T20I (Photo: Twitter@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India captain Hardik Pandya elected to field against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the MCA Stadium on Thursday. The Indian team made two changes to their playing eleven for the second T20I against Sri Lanka with pacer Arshdeep Singh replacing Harshal Patel and Rahul Tripathi for the injured Sanju Samson.

Arshdeep Singh was unavailable for selection in the first match after not having completely recovered from illness. Rahul Tripathi was given a debut and his T20I cap by team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour. The right-hander has made tremendous strides with match-winning performances in the Indian Premier League. Tripathi has played 76 matches where he scored 1798 runs with an impressive strike rate of 140.80 and the highest score of 93. He is the highest run scorer for an uncapped Indian in the IPL.

The right-hander replaced Sanju Samson who was ruled out for the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during Tuesday's first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. "Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh I didn't know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in place of Harshal," said Hardik after winning the toss.

"Stats suggest batting first is better. Would've batted. Important for top order to click in. I think players will do well in this game," said Shanaka during the toss. India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

