National Dressage competitions: Moksh, Gaurav, Sophia, Ariana secured top positions in different categories

In the junior dressage category Moksh Kothari secured the top spot, Gaurav Pundir secured the first position in the intermediate riders dressage category, Sophia Andhyarujina secured the top position in advanced dressage category in the national dressage competition took place here at Mahalaxmi Race Course under the aegis of FEI and EFI. On 3rd January in the FEI CDI 1, intermediate riders dressage category Gaurav Pundir secured the first position with 62% while riding on the horse Gse' Escobar. Abhishek Chopra and Ariana Dhond secured second and third positions with 60% and 58%. Abhishek was riding on Serrano and Ariana was on Freixenet 81.

On the same day in the Children 1 riders in the advanced dressage category Sophia Andhyarujina secured the top position while riding on her pony Belvedere with a 61% score. Inaara Luthria and Jhanvi Raheja came second and third with 60% and 59%. In the junior rider's dressage category, Shlok Jhunjhunwala secured 64% while riding with his horse Halchal. In the young rider's dressage category, Moksh Kothari comes first with a 71% score while riding with his pony Go for It TC. Aadya Rao and Niharika Singhania came second and third in the same category with 65% and 62% scores.

On the 4th of January Gaurav Pundir again secured the top position in the intermediate rider's dressage category with 63% score while riding on Gse' Escobar. Abhishek Chopra secured the second spot with a 60% score. On the same day, medium and advanced dressage competitions were held at ARC. In the junior dressage category, Moksh Kothari secured the top spot with 68% and Aadya Rao secured second with 59%. Moksh was riding on his horse Go for It TC and Aadya was riding on Expo. In the advanced dressage competitions, Ariana Dhond secured the first position with a 64% score while riding on Freixenet 81 and Yashaan Khambatta and Niharika Singhania gained second and third spot of the competition with 58% and 55% scores.

"In the national level event of CDN, I have won the Gold and the Bronze medal in the Young Rider Dressage show being held at the ARC grounds, Mahalaxmi Mumbai. In this event top dressage riders from across the country have come to compete in the show. I am an 11th-grade student in Hillspring International School. In December of 2022 I also won the gold medal in the JNEC Young Rider Dressage Team event," said Moksh Kothari after securing top position in the junior dressage category. "I'm very happy with my horse's performance in this CDN. As a horse still new to this country she has truly come into her own and performed her heart out for me. I truly couldn't ask for a better partnership. Hopefully, we can grow to understand each other better as time goes on. I am extremely grateful to ARC and the management for providing world-class facilities in the heart of Mumbai city. With multiple national level medals under my belt in the junior category in 2021 and now in the Young Riders Category, I only hope to keep moving forward in this journey of learning and growing," added Moksh Kothari. (ANI)

