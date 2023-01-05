Gujarat Titans to celebrate 'Uttarayan' with fans in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, will celebrate the festival of Uttarayan with a range of activities in Ahmedabad. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan in Gujarat. Special delicacies are prepared on the occasion and Gujarat Titans will join the fans in the celebration.

Gujarat Titans will start taking part in the celebrations in Ahmedabad from January 7 and the events will conclude on January 14. On January 7 and January 8, Gujarat Titans will host the celebrations at the Alpha One Mall, Urban Chowk - Ring Road and Urban Chowk - Rajpath Club, a Gujarat Titans release said.

It said the celebrations will start at Alpha One Mall at 12 pm on both days, whereas they will start at 5 pm at the two Urban Chowks. Fans can attend these events and participate in activities organised by the Gujarat Titans with opportunities to win exciting merchandise, the release said.

The festivities will continue in Ahmedabad from January 12 to 14. Gujarat Titans are planning a special celebration on January 14 to finish a memorable week. "The people of Gujarat celebrate Uttarayan to mark the onset of a new season. The fans are the most important part of the Gujarat Titans family. We look forward to celebrating with them in Ahmedabad, our home city," said Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

