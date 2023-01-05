Left Menu

Sri Lanka name squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Vishmi Gunaratne, who made her senior team debut in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, has been named as Sri Lanka's skipper for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:48 IST
U-19 Sri Lanka team (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected a 15-member squad to take part in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023, which will be held in South Africa from January 14, 2023. Vishmi Gunaratne, who made her senior team debut in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, has been named as Sri Lanka's skipper for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 17-year-old Gunaratne has played nine T20Is and also made her ODI debut last year and will lead a talented group of players to South Africa. The skipper is the only one with senior team experience in the team. Having made her debut last year, Gunaratne showed promise, making a 45 against India in the bilateral series in Jun

The squad departs for South Africa on Friday. Sri Lanka are grouped with Australia, Bangladesh and USA. They take on USA in their first game on January 14 in Benoni. Two days later, Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at the same venue before they head to Willowmoore Park, Benoni for the final group game against Australia.

Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne (c), Dahami Sanethma, Umaya Rathnayake, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sumudu Nisansala, Pamoda Shaini, Vidushika Perera, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rishmi Sanjana, Nethmi Senarathne, Harini Perera and Vihara Sewwandi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

