Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Badiashile from Monaco

Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 side Monaco, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:48 IST
Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Benoit Badiashile from Ligue 1 side Monaco, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 35 million pounds ($41.70 million).

"We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea," Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement. "He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead." ($1 = 0.8393 pounds)

