India's top nutritionists, fitness experts set to help citizens chalk their fitness plan with Fit India's talk show

Fit India Movement, a flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to launch a special online series titled, 'Fit India-Sunday Talks,' to mark the New Year. The program, an online talk show by eminent fitness experts and Fit India icons starts from 8th January until 26th February 2023 on the official Instagram and YouTube handles of Fit India, every Sunday at 11 am. The first series of 8 talks have been titled Fit India Healthy Hindustan.

In keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a fit nation, the Fit India Sunday Talks aims to promote the importance of fitness, healthy eating and mental wellness among all age groups, especially senior citizens. The Fit India Healthy Hindustan panellists include Luke Coutinho (Lifestyle Expert), Ryan Fernando, Heena Bhimani (Nutritionist) and Sangram Singh (Wrestler/Motivational Speaker). Speaking about the initiative, Sangram Singh said, "The Fit India Healthy Hindustan Program is a commendable initiative of the government and everyone should join this campaign and take benefit from it. According to me, the richest and most complete person in life is the one whose body is healthy. Through these talks, I will share some basic natural methods which people can easily adopt to stay fit at all ages."

The importance of staying fit is greater for senior citizens so that they can fight age-related diseases. Speaking about this Heena Bhimani says, "Ageing is natural and cannot be prevented. But yes, with the right health strategies one can live a long, healthy and happy life. Fit India healthy Hindustan aims to give tips to senior citizens so that they live a healthy life with dignity. Small lifestyle changes can have a big impact." Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who will be speaking on the importance of having the right amount of sleep to stay fit in his session, besides other aspects of overall well-being, adds, "With the Fit India Movement, citizens now have access to various health-related resources and guidance, which has enabled them to make informed decisions about their health. The Fit India Healthy Hindustan series is an attempt to further empower citizens with the right advice.

There will also be a segment where the experts will be speaking on the importance of millets to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. (ANI)

