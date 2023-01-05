Left Menu

TRAU register 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi

The hero for TRAU, however, was Ghanaian forward Nana Poku. His defence-splitting pass to the left for Bikash Singh gave the home team their opening goal in the 39th minute.

TRAU register 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi
TRAU FC jumped from sixth to fourth position on the Hero I-League table with a convincing 2-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC here on Thursday.

With 16 points to their name, as many as Real Kashmir, TRAU remain behind the latter on the points table by dint of the head-to-head record between the two sides.

This was TRAU’s fifth victory at home in as many matches and except for a few moments, they always looked in control. They got more corners and many more attempts at goal than their opponents and had more possession. Goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh took care of the few openings created by Sudeva.

The hero for TRAU, however, was Ghanaian forward Nana Poku. His defence-splitting pass to the left for Bikash Singh gave the home team their opening goal in the 39th minute. Poku himself made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he got the ball inside the six-yard box, turned smoothly and let out a right-footer that took a slight deflection from a Sudeva defender before it went in.

Sudeva stay rock bottom with just one point garnered from their last match of 2022 against Mohammedan Sporting.

