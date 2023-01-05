Left Menu

Shanaka, Mendis power Sri Lanka to 206/6 against India

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:54 IST
Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to 206 for 6 against India in the second T20I here on Thursday. Asked to bat, openers Mendis (53) and Pathum Nissanka (33) shared a 80-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start.

The visitors then lost momentum as Indian bowlers, led by pace sensation Umran Malik (3/48), picked a flurry of wickets.

However, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Charith Asalanka (37) managed to take their side over the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 206 for 6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 53, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out; Umran Malik (3/48).

