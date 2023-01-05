Left Menu

Indian duo of Balaji-Jeevan shock no. 2 seed to storm into doubles semis of Tata Open

The duo will face challenge from top-seeded pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.Meanwhile, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic pulled out of the singles event after suffering a knee injury.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:22 IST
Indian duo of Balaji-Jeevan shock no. 2 seed to storm into doubles semis of Tata Open
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan pulled off one of the major upsets of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, second seeded American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6(6) 7-6(5) in the doubles quarter-finals here on Thursday.

Balaji and Jeevan, who entered the tournament as an alternative entry, put up a sensational show in both the sets which saw close competition before they downed world no.49 Withrow and world No. 46 Lammons.

Balaji and Jeeven ended 2022 with six successive semi-finals appearances at the Challenger events.

Later tonight, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in the doubles quarterfinals along with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. The duo will face challenge from top-seeded pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Meanwhile, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic pulled out of the singles event after suffering a knee injury. The ongoing edition of South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.

In the other singles quarterfinal, no. 8 Aslan Karatsev pulled off a dominating 6-1 6-2 victory against world no 63 Pedro Martinez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023