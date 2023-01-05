NFL-Bills' Hamlin showing "remarkable improvement", say doctors

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours but remains critically ill, the Buffalo Bills said on Thursday, after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills said on their official Twitter account. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

During the first quarter of the Bills' penultimate regular season game against the Bengals, Hamlin got to his feet after making a tackle and then collapsed. After having his heartbeat restored on the field, Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he has remained in intensive care.

