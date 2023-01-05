Left Menu

Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr postpones game due to weather

Cristiano Ronaldos new club, Al Nassr, postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.Ronaldo was not due to play as hes suspended. He had already left Manchester United by the time of the ruling.Al Nassr said heavy rain was affecting its stadium electricity, so it postponed the league match with Al Taee for 24 hours.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:42 IST
Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr postpones game due to weather
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club, Al Nassr, postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Ronaldo was not due to play as he's suspended. He was handed a two-match suspension by the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of the hand of a supporter after a game against Everton last April. He had already left Manchester United by the time of the ruling.

Al Nassr said heavy rain was affecting its stadium electricity, so it postponed the league match with Al Ta'ee for 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023