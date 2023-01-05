Left Menu

Don't know how long it will last: Steve Smith on his Test career future

Steve Smith became only the fourth Australian batter to score 30 Test centuries.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:07 IST
Don't know how long it will last: Steve Smith on his Test career future
Steve Smith. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

After slamming his career's 30th Test century Australia's star batter Steven Smith admitted to being uncertain about how long his international career will continue. Smith's 104 in Sydney was only his second hundred against South Africa in 12 matches - for an opponent he has faced more than twice, he has the lowest average against them - but it ended in disappointment when he missed out on "happy hour" by handing Keshav Maharaj a return catch.

Steve Smith became only the fourth Australian batter to score 30 Test centuries, surpassing Don Bradman's total of 29 in the game's longest format. The star batter accomplished this landmark during Australia's third and final Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. While there is no doubt Smith will be included in Australia's plans for the upcoming series against India and England in the first half of this year, he stated that he is taking his career in small steps right now.

"I don't know, we'll see. I'm enjoying it at the moment. I really can't say how long I'll play for, I'm not sure. Take it one tour at a time, enjoy it, enjoy training and trying to get better. Whilst I'm doing that I'm happy playing, but don't know how long it will last," ESPNcricindo quoted Smith as saying. While personal success remains a major motivator for Smith, he is equally motivated to help Australia's next generation in the event that he and David Warner are no longer with us - which may be sooner rather than later.

"It's [about] trying to get better, help the team win games of cricket. Think we've played some really good cricket the last 12 months...we've got two really big hurdles in front of us with India and the Ashes. For me, it is trying to get better and trying to help some of the other batters coming through," he said. "I still try to help Marnus [Labuschagne] as much as possible, [Travis] Head, Cameron Green, Matty Renshaw, Marcus Harris...try to impart as much knowledge of conditions and ways to go about. If I can say something and you see that lightbulb go on and someone figures something out I get a big thrill out of that. I'll try and help them as much as I can," Smith said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023