Arshdeep Singh creates unwanted record, becomes first India bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is

Returning to the playing eleven after a spell on the sidelines with an injury, Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh did not have an ideal start to his spell in the second match of the ongoing three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Arshdeep overstepped three times in a row in the second over of the innings, becoming the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is. The umpire ruled the seamer's final ball of the over was a no-ball.

The speedster created the record for bowling the most number of no-balls in a T20I match by an Indian bowler. Arshdeep took his tally of no-balls in T20I cricket to 14. By bowling 5 no-balls he has now become 2nd bowler from a full member nation of ICC, after Hamish Rutherford, to bowl 5 no-balls in a T20I.

Making matters worse, Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis took advantage of the free hits, hitting a four and a six. Arshdeep bowled only 2 overs, conceding 37 runs as Sri Lanka fought back to put 206 on the board in the first innings.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game. (ANI)

