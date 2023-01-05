Sam Cook signs two-year extension contract with Essex

Essex's prolific seam bowler Sam Cook signed a two-year contract extension with the club to keep him at Essex until the 2025 season. The 25-year-old bowler excelled in the County Championship in 2022, taking 51 wickets at an average of just 16.23.

In his seventh season since making his first-class debut, Cook surpassed 200 wickets and became the first player to reach the milestone whilst averaging less than 20 since Derbyshire's Alan Ward in 1971. Cook has been added to both the Test and ODI squads for the forthcoming England Lions tour of Sri Lanka.

"It's been an exciting year for me personally and I'm already looking forward to seeing what the next three years have in store for me and my career at the Club I've supported all of my life. I'm happy with the progress I've made this season with the help of Anthony McGrath and Mick Lewis, and I feel my white-ball game in particular is going from strength to strength. I've had the opportunity to test my skills in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred this year, which was especially rewarding," Sam Cook said in an official statement released by Essex Cricket. "I am always seeking ways to improve and look forward to heading overseas with England Lions before the season gets underway in April," he further added.

"Sam has developed into one of the best bowlers in the county game and his great attitude and willingness to learn means that he will only keep on improving," Essex Cricket team head coach Anthony McGrath said. "He's enjoyed another fantastic year and I'm sure it's only a matter of time before he will get an opportunity to showcase his skills at international level," McGrath said. (ANI)

