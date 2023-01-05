Left Menu

Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs to level series

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:52 IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs to level series
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1, here on Thursday, Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to an imposing 206 for 6.

Chasing a 200-plus target, the hosts' top-order crumbled under pressure before Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) ignited Indian hopes with a 91-run partnership.

However, once the partnership was broken the hosts couldn't get over the line.

Earlier, openers Mendis (53) and Pathum Nissanka (33) shared a 80-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start.

The visitors then lost momentum as Indian bowlers, led by pace sensation Umran Malik (3/48), picked a flurry of wickets.

However, Shanaka (56 not out) and Charith Asalanka (37) managed to take their side over the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 206 for 6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 53, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out; Umran Malik (3/48). India 190 for 8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 65, Suryakumar Yadav 51; Kasun Rajitha 2/22)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023