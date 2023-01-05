Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte features in FIFA 23's Golden team of week

Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte added another accolade to his incredible season in the Indian Super League (ISL) as he was named in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's Golden Team of the Week for his performances in Matchweek 12 and 13. Chhangte is the joint-highest goalscorer in the ISL this season with seven goals to his name and scored a brace in his team's impressive 4-2 win over Odisha FC before netting a vital equaliser against his former club Chennaiyin FC a week before.

The win put Mumbai City FC in the first place, two points clear of Hyderabad FC, while Odisha FC's third loss in four games meant that Chennaiyin FC could come as close as two points to them in the 6th and final playoff place if they win their next game as read in a statement released by the ISL website. So, the winger's exploits helped him get into the team alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Luke Shaw and Antoine Greizmann in the Golden Team of the Week.

Chhangte will look to keep his form going as an in-form Kerala Blasters FC visit the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, threatening to end their unbeaten run. But Chhangte and Co who have been almost flawless this season would be keen to make the most of home advantage and move closer to the playoff spots. Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters at home on Sunday and will look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Earlier Mumbai City FC midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who is fondly known as Apuia, was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Month for December 2022 on January 2 for his impressive bout across his side's three wins in December. The youngster came clutch as he scored a brace in the Islanders' game against East Bengal FC, which they won 3-0. Holding the fort in the midfield alongside Moroccan international Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia has been a central figure under head coach Des Buckingham's set-up and has been pivotal in all their performances this season.

Seven out of the 15 experts chose Apuia as the top pick. In second position was FC Goa's Anwar Ali who was picked out by three experts as their first choice. He is the second Mumbai City FC player to win this award after Mehtab Singh won it in October. Having been signed by Buckingham last season, the 22-year-old has been a brute force in the middle of the park since then and has rewarded Buckingham by thoroughly improving his game style whilst also posing himself as an ever-present asset for the side.

With eight wins, three draws, and zero losses this season so far, the former Emerging Player of the Season will hold a major key in extending Buckingham's dream run of concluding the season by being the only unbeaten team in the league. (ANI)

