CM inaugurates Maharashtra Olympic Games, promises world standard sports infra

Foreign coaches will also be invited and the state government will bear all expenses, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that infrastructure of international standards will be provided for the development of sports in the state.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Maharashtra State Olympic Games here.

''International-standard infrastructure and coaches will be provided by the state government for the development of sports in the state,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association Ajit Pawar, and Sports Minister Girish Mahajan were present at the inauguration ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex.

Shinde said his government has given priority to the sports sector. ''We are creating a database of the best players in the state. This will help produce better players in the future. There are 155 sports complexes in the state and another 122 complexes are to be added. The prize money for players who do well in national and international competitions has been increased five times,'' he said.

Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided opportunities to every player through the Khelo India initiative. In Maharashtra too, the government has provided opportunity to local athletes through the Maharashtra State Olympic Games. ''Infrastructure is being created for sports in the state. Foreign coaches will also be invited and the state government will bear all expenses,'' he said.

Ajit Pawar said losing and winning is part of any sport but players should perform at their highest potential. ''Sporting spirit should win the hearts of fans. Be careful that nothing wrong happens and do not get disappointed by loss,'' he said.

