PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:56 IST
Indian duo of Balaji-Jeevan shock no. 2 seed to storm into doubles semis of Tata Open
Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan pulled off one of the major upsets of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, beating second seeded American duo of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6(6) 7-6(5) in the doubles quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Balaji and Jeevan, who entered the tournament as an alternative entry, put up a sensational show in both the sets which saw close competition before they downed world no.49 Withrow and world No. 46 Lammons.

Balaji and Jeeven ended 2022 with six successive semifinal appearances at the Challenger events.

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and his partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela suffered a 2-6, 1-6 loss against the top-seeded pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the other doubles quarter-final.

Top seed and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic pulled out of the singles event after suffering a knee injury, giving a walkover to Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands.

In the singles quarter-finals, World No. 59 Aslan Karatsev registered a dominating 6-1, 6-2 victory against the World No. 63 Pedro Martinez whereas No. 2 seed Botic van de Zandschulp thrashed the qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2.

In the other singles quarterfinal France's Benjamin Bonzi defeated Serbia's Filip Kranjinovic 7-6 6-4.

The ongoing edition of South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

