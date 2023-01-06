Left Menu

Soccer-Mahrez earns City win at Chelsea to narrow gap with Arsenal

Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors. Graham Potter's Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and U.S. international Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 03:31 IST
Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors.

Graham Potter's Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and U.S. international Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes. Their replacements and later young subs fought hard against a powerful City side and had some bright moments with 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the first half but could not get past an experienced defence.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

