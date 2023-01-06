Left Menu

Soccer-Mexican league to use semi-automated offside technology

"The referees have prepared for around 400 hours in the last two months, they have gone to the stadiums to verify the measurements of the pitches, so the technology is ready to be able to receive this new aid to the referees." The Clausura tournament starts on Friday. SAOT technology will be used in Italy's Serie A from Jan. 27.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 03:59 IST
Soccer-Mexican league to use semi-automated offside technology

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in Mexico's Clausura club tournament, the country's Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday. The system, which uses special cameras that track points on players' bodies and provide player locations with 3D animations for VAR reviews, was used at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

"The technical department and the Liga MX referees are prepared to receive the offside line, it is an automatic technology," FMF refereeing commission director of instruction Enrique Osses told a news conference in Mexico City. "The referees have prepared for around 400 hours in the last two months, they have gone to the stadiums to verify the measurements of the pitches, so the technology is ready to be able to receive this new aid to the referees."

The Clausura tournament starts on Friday. SAOT technology will be used in Italy's Serie A from Jan. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023