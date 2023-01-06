Left Menu

Cricket-Wet weather delays start of day three in Sydney

Rain prevented the start of the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 05:00 IST
Cricket-Wet weather delays start of day three in Sydney

Rain prevented the start of the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The covers were still on the pitch at the scheduled start, which had been brought forward by half an hour to 1000 local time (2300 GMT) after bad light and rain took big chunks out of the first two days.

The forecast for the rest of Friday is for a lot of rain but the prospects are brighter for the weekend. Australia, who have locked up the series after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, will resume on 475 for four with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden test double century.

The hosts released batsman Marcus Harris and fast bowler Lance Morris to their Big Bash League teams on Friday and called up Peter Handscomb to act as substitute fielder for the remainder of the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023