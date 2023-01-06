Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Too early for trophy talk, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said his team are in a "good position" but it was still too early for them to be thinking about silverware, ahead of an FA Cup tie against Everton. United will be looking for their seventh straight win in all competitions when they face a struggling Everton side on Friday.

Soccer-Bayern Munich sign Dutch defender Blind

Bayern Munich have signed Dutch defender Daley Blind on a free transfer on a six-month contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. The 32-year-old became a free agent last week after agreeing to terminate his contract with Ajax Amsterdam six months early.

Soccer-Mexican league to use semi-automated offside technology

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in Mexico's Clausura club tournament, the country's Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday. The system, which uses special cameras that track points on players' bodies and provide player locations with 3D animations for VAR reviews, was used at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic advances in Adelaide

Top seed Novak Djokovic fended off an upset bid from World No. 64 Quentin Halys to win 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday at the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Down 2-5 in the first set, Djokovic rattled off three straight wins to even the set, then won a pair of tiebreakers to advance to the quarterfinals. Halys, of France, fell to 0-12 against Top 30 opponents.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin learns of massive support from fans

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is beginning to learn about the massive outpouring of prayers and support he has received since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game on Monday night in Cincinnati, his doctors said on Thursday. The football community and well beyond has rallied around the amiable 24-year-old, who has been able to communicate in writing in an excellent sign for his neurological condition, the doctors said. He remains on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

Cricket-Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and opener Kusal Mendis scored half-centuries before their bowlers put the brakes on the Indian batting unit to seal a 16-run win in the second Twenty20 international and level the series at 1-1 on Thursday. Chasing 207 runs to win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India's openers Ishan Kishan (2) and Shubman Gill (5) departed early at the hands of Kasun Rajitha.

NFL-'Who won?': Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to awaken and communicate with his medical team after the safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, his doctors told reporters on Thursday. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Cricket-Wet weather delays start of day three in Sydney

Rain prevented the start of the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The covers were still on the pitch at the scheduled start, which had been brought forward by half an hour to 1000 local time (2300 GMT) after bad light and rain took big chunks out of the first two days.

Soccer-Man City squad depth makes the difference at Chelsea

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the depth of their talent-rich squad which may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal as they bid to retain the title. City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez - both guaranteed starters for many other teams - in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Soccer-Morgan adds experience to young U.S. women's squad for NZ tour

Veteran forward Alex Morgan heads a largely inexperienced roster as the U.S. women's national soccer team kick off 2023 with two friendlies on the road against World Cup co-hosts New Zealand. The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third straight World Cup title - and fifth overall - when the tournament kicks off in less than 200 days, after a frustrating end to 2022.

