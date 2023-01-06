Left Menu

Bayern signs Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez

Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez.Blind was a free agent after he was released by Ajax last week with six months left on his contract, and he joins German champion Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.Were delighted that Daley is joining our team, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidic said.

Bayern signs Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez
Daley Blind Image Credit: Twitter (@BlindDaley)
Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez.

Blind was a free agent after he was released by Ajax last week with six months left on his contract, and he joins German champion Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.

"We're delighted that Daley is joining our team,'' Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžic said. ''Daley is a versatile defender. ... He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I'm sure he'll help us." The 32-year-old Blind can play in the center of defense or at left-back, where he would provide cover for Hernandez, who is expected to miss several months after tearing a knee ligament in France's opening 4-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.

Blind played for Manchester United between 2014-18, where he won the FA Cup and the Europa League, and has won seven Dutch titles over two spells at Ajax. He has played 99 times for the Netherlands, including all five of its games at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern said Blind will fly with the team to its winter training camp in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

"I can hardly wait to play here,'' Blind was quoted by Bayern as saying. "We've got the most important part of the season coming up, where it's about titles — and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision."

