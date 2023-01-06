Left Menu

Pulisic hurts right knee, joins Chelsea's long injury list

Pulisic couldnt continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.On Pulisic, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said there was contact with his knee and wasnt able to give a timeframe for any possible absence.Were hoping its not too serious, Potter said.Chelseas next game is against City again, in the FA Cup on Sunday, and Potter is facing a mounting list of absentees.Raheem Sterling also came off early in the game with what appeared a right hamstring injury. We just have to get on with it.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-01-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 09:55 IST
Pulisic hurts right knee, joins Chelsea's long injury list
Christian Pulisic Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea's long injury list after hurting his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle midway through the first half. Pulisic couldn't continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

On Pulisic, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said there was "contact with his knee" and wasn't able to give a timeframe for any possible absence.

"We're hoping it's not too serious," Potter said.

Chelsea's next game is against City again, in the FA Cup on Sunday, and Potter is facing a mounting list of absentees.

Raheem Sterling also came off early in the game with what appeared a right hamstring injury. Already missing were N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Reece James, Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell, while playmaker Mason Mount was also absent against City after picking up a kock before the game.

"We can't complain about it,'' Potter said. "We just have to get on with it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023