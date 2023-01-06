Sports News Roundup: NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured; Tennis-Pegula swats aside Swiatek in United Cup semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured

The NFL will not resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed on Monday after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league said on Thursday. The Bengals were leading 7-3 in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati when Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He was given CPR and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as distraught players from both teams looked on.

Tennis-Pegula swats aside Swiatek in United Cup semis

Jessica Pegula gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland with a 6-2 6-2 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the opening singles rubber on Friday. Swiatek was only able to hold her serve once in the first set as Pegula raced out to a 5-0 lead and the American world number three kept up the pressure with some brilliant returns in the second set.

Tennis roundup: Novak Djokovic advances in Adelaide

Top seed Novak Djokovic fended off an upset bid from World No. 64 Quentin Halys to win 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday at the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Down 2-5 in the first set, Djokovic rattled off three straight wins to even the set, then won a pair of tiebreakers to advance to the quarterfinals. Halys, of France, fell to 0-12 against Top 30 opponents.

Soccer-Kane says World Cup penalty miss will haunt him for rest of his life

Harry Kane said his World Cup penalty miss that condemned England to a quarter-final exit will stay with him for the rest of his life but vowed it will not affect him personally or professionally and has made him hungrier than ever for success. In England's 2-1 defeat to France last month, captain Kane scored their first goal from the spot but blazed his effort over the bar when presented with a second chance to pull them level six minutes before the final whistle.

Soccer-Former Ferns captain Erceg quits internationals, says coach Klimkova

Former New Zealand captain Abby Erceg has retired from international soccer and will not represent her country when the Football Ferns co-host the Women's World Cup in July, coach Jitka Klimkova said on Friday. Klimkova confirmed the 33-year-old would no longer represent New Zealand when she named her squad for a pair of friendlies against World Cup holders the United States later this month.

Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup

When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds.

NFL-'Who won?': Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to awaken and communicate with his medical team after the safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, his doctors told reporters on Thursday. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Soccer-Berhalter wants to stay on as U.S. coach despite recent turmoil

Gregg Berhalter on Thursday said he hopes U.S. Soccer will keep him on as head coach of the men's team despite an ongoing investigation into a domestic violence incident that occurred between him and his now-wife 31 years ago. Berhalter's remarks come one day after it was reported that Danielle Reyna, the mother of U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, had informed the federation of the 1991 episode after she became frustrated with Berhalter criticizing her son after the World Cup.

Soccer-Man City squad depth makes the difference at Chelsea

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the depth of their talent-rich squad which may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal as they bid to retain the title. City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez - both guaranteed starters for many other teams - in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Cricket-'I'm going nowhere', Smith dampens down retirement talk

Australia batsman Steve Smith dampened down talk of his retirement on Friday after suggesting it was by no means certain that he would be still playing test cricket next season. The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th test hundred on the second day of the third test against South Africa on Thursday, moving above Donald Bradman in the list of Australian century-makers.

