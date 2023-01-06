Rugby-No O'Connor in bumper Australia World Cup training squad

Playmaker James O'Connor was a notable absentee from a 44-man Australia squad named by coach Dave Rennie on Friday for a training camp to kick off the World Cup year. O'Connor has not played a test since starting at flyhalf in the 48-17 loss to Argentina in San Juan last August, which came on the back of a disappointing outing as a replacement in the July series against England.

Rennie named Quade Cooper, Noah Lolesio and Ben Donaldson in the squad as options at flyhalf, the position in which he has the least depth. The squad features two uncapped players in scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan and New Zealand-born flanker Charlie Gamble, who will qualify for the Wallabies on residency grounds in April.

Also included was versatile 33-year-old back Kurtley Beale but there was no place for winger Suliasi Vunivalu, who has struggled to make an impression since his high profile switch from rugby league.

