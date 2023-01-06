Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

Townsend already has concerns over the availability of other key players including Darcy Graham, Zander Fagerson, Hamish Watson and Rory Darge. Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:21 IST
Scotland could be without flyhalf Adam Hastings for next month's Six Nations after his club Gloucester said he will require shoulder surgery, adding to coach Gregor Townsend's injury problems in the build-up to the tournament. Hastings, who has 27 caps, damaged his shoulder in their 28-13 Premiership defeat to Leicester Tigers on Dec. 24, his first outing since he sustained an injury while playing for Scotland against Fiji in November.

Gloucester said on Thursday that Hastings would undergo surgery, while head coach George Skivington said this week that he would "not be back any time soon".

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4. Townsend's side finished fourth in 2022, with wins over England and Italy.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

