Sports News Roundup: NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured; Rugby-Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-League cancels Bills-Bengals game where Hamlin was injured

The NFL will not resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed on Monday after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league said on Thursday. The Bengals were leading 7-3 in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati when Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He was given CPR and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as distraught players from both teams looked on.

Rugby-Scotland's Hastings set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

Scotland could be without flyhalf Adam Hastings for next month's Six Nations after his club Gloucester said he will require shoulder surgery, adding to coach Gregor Townsend's injury problems in the build-up to the tournament. Hastings, who has 27 caps, damaged his shoulder in their 28-13 Premiership defeat to Leicester Tigers on Dec. 24, his first outing since he sustained an injury while playing for Scotland against Fiji in November.

Tennis-Pegula swats aside Swiatek as U.S. lead in United Cup semis

Jessica Pegula gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland with a 6-2 6-2 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage. Swiatek was only able to hold her serve once in the first set as Pegula raced to a 5-0 lead and the American world number three kept up the pressure with some brilliant returns in the second set.

NFL-'Who won?': Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to awaken and communicate with his medical team after the safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, his doctors told reporters on Thursday. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Soccer-Berhalter wants to stay on as U.S. coach despite recent turmoil

Gregg Berhalter on Thursday said he hopes U.S. Soccer will keep him on as head coach of the men's team despite an ongoing investigation into a domestic violence incident that occurred between him and his now-wife 31 years ago. Berhalter's remarks come one day after it was reported that Danielle Reyna, the mother of U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, had informed the federation of the 1991 episode after she became frustrated with Berhalter criticizing her son after the World Cup.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid hits milestone in Oilers' win

Connor McDavid reached a milestone with two assists and Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had multi-point performances as the Edmonton Oilers recorded a 4-2 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Thursday to end a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid (0-4-1) on home ice. Draisaitl had a goal and an assist and Nugent-Hopkins collected two assists. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman scored Edmonton's other goals.

NBA roundup: Lauri Markkanen (49) carries Jazz past Rockets

Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 131-114 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Markkanen finished 15-for-27 from the floor and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line. The 25-year-old Finland native, whose previous high was 38 points, also corralled eight rebounds.

Soccer-Man City squad depth makes the difference at Chelsea

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday underscored the depth of their talent-rich squad which may prove to be a trump card in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal as they bid to retain the title. City coach Pep Guardiola threw on Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez - both guaranteed starters for many other teams - in the 60th minute, replacing England winger Phil Foden and Portugal's Bernardo Silva.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Purdue escapes No. 24 Ohio State

Fletcher Loyer hit the winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left as No. 1 Purdue defeated No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. The Boilermakers trailed 69-68 before Loyer's trey, and the Buckeyes were unable to get off a final shot.

Rugby-No O'Connor in bumper Australia World Cup training squad

Playmaker James O'Connor was a notable absentee from a 44-man Australia squad named by coach Dave Rennie on Friday for a training camp to kick off the World Cup year. O'Connor has not played a test since starting at flyhalf in the 48-17 loss to Argentina in San Juan last August, which came on the back of a disappointing outing as a replacement in the July series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)