Soccer-Manchester United sign backup keeper Butland on loan

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:15 IST
Soccer-Manchester United sign backup keeper Butland on loan
Manchester United signed goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace on Friday, bringing him in as a backup for first-choice David de Gea. Butland, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, joins United after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

"I've played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as teammates," said Butland, who has nine caps for England. The 29-year-old joined Palace in 2020 but did not make an appearance for them this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

