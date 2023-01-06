Left Menu

Rallying-Peterhansel crashes out of Dakar as Al-Attiyah streaks ahead

Record 14 times Dakar Rally winner Stephane Peterhansel crashed out of Friday's sixth stage in Saudi Arabia while Audi team mate Carlos Sainz also hit trouble in a big boost for reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:35 IST
Record 14 times Dakar Rally winner Stephane Peterhansel crashed out of Friday's sixth stage in Saudi Arabia while Audi team mate Carlos Sainz also hit trouble in a big boost for reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah. French veteran Peterhansel -- known as 'Mr Dakar' -- had been second overnight, 22 minutes and 36 seconds behind the Toyota of Qatar's Al-Attiyah, and was setting the pace in the special stage when he crashed after 212km.

Organisers said co-driver Edouard Boulanger was taken to hospital in Buraydah for further examinations after suffering back pain. Four times champion Al-Attiyah won the sandy stage, his third victory of this year's event, finishing nearly three and a half minutes clear of France's nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Al-Attiyah leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour and six minutes in the overall standings. Triple Dakar winner Sainz, who had been fourth overall at the start of the day, crashed at the same place as Peterhansel, without injury, and was waiting to repair the car before trying to resume the rally.

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed al Rajhi, who had started the day third overall for Overdrive Racing, stopped after 216km with his Toyota suffering mechanical problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

