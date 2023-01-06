Taufel, Tucker, Kettleborough to lead ILT20 match officials panel

Cricket fans across the world are guaranteed high entertainment from the most prominent cricketing stars of today's T20 game such as Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Marcus Stoinis in the inaugural season of the International League T20. The league has also ensured that the tournament is played under the watchful eyes of some of the most renowned cricket umpires in the world.

The five-time ICC Umpire of the Year Award winner Simon Taufel will be leading the match officials team at the ILT20, set to be held across three UAE venues - Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub's Zayed Cricket Stadium), Dubai (Dubai International Stadium) and Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) from 13th January 2023 to 12th February 2023. Taufel will be accompanied by a host of distinguished umpires, who have officiated in numerous international tournaments and series worldwide. The DP World ILT20 match officials' team includes Akbar Ali Khan, Alex Wharf, Leslie Reifer, Martin Saggers, Richard Kettleborough, Rod Tucker, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Shiju Mannil. Simon Taufel and Roshan Mahanama will officiate as match referees in the event.

Speaking about the ILT20 match officials' panel, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket said, "It was imperative for us to ensure that every aspect of the DP World ILT20 adheres to international standards and therefore we are absolutely delighted to announce a heavily experienced group of international match officials for the first season of the DP World ILT20. We are especially thrilled to have Simon Taufel on board with us. He will certainly lead his team brilliantly and ensure that high-quality umpiring will be on display throughout the tournament." Meanwhile, one of the greatest cricket umpires of all time Simon Taufel said, "I am very excited to be leading the match officials at the DP World ILT20. Franchise cricket has completely changed the outlook of the sport and I am thrilled to be a part of a new cricket league emerging in the world. The DP World ILT20 will certainly provide another platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and also rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world. I also hope that this league will inspire more people from the UAE to get involved in match officiating and that in the future this will be a platform for local umpires to develop their careers. I cannot wait to take the field on the opening day of the competition."

As part of the Match Officials Panel, representative umpires from the UAE, as well as select individuals with domestic-level umpiring experience, will gain valuable exposure to a league of this calibre during the DP World ILT20 leagues matches. In addition to his duties as Match Referee, Taufel will also be one of the on-field umpires in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 13 January 2023. The game will take place following a glitzy opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).Cricket fans across the world can catch the live telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures, &Flix, Zee Zest, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions.

ILT20 news, updates and interactive chat can be found via www.ilt20.ae and @ILT20Official on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, while tickets can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)