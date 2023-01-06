Left Menu

Tie-up with DP World and PGA Tour provides pathway for our players, says PGTI's Mundy

The membership is happy with the fact that we will have a lot more of events alongside DP World and there is also a pathway to bigger Tours, he said.However, one of the biggest sweeteners for the PGTI was that the winner of the PGTI Order of Merit winner would get a membership card into the DP World Tour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:19 IST
Tie-up with DP World and PGA Tour provides pathway for our players, says PGTI's Mundy
  • Country:
  • India

The recent tie-up with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour has galvanized the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), fees its chief executive Uttam Singh Mundy.

Mundy, who was a proven winner on the Indian pro Tour in his playing days, is relishing his role at the PGTI. “We have seen ups and downs in the last few seasons, but 2022 showed a definite upturn. The agreement with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour was a big boost for our membership. ''The membership is happy with the fact that we will have a lot more of events alongside DP World and there is also a pathway to bigger Tours,” he said.

However, one of the biggest sweeteners for the PGTI was that the winner of the PGTI Order of Merit winner would get a membership card into the DP World Tour. Also, the second placed finisher would get a place in the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School.

“This was a big incentive for our Tour,” says Mundy. ''Manu Gandas who topped the Order of Merit after a superb contest with second placed Yuvraj Sandhu, is now a member of the DP World Tour. ''His category, which is above that of the DP World Tour Q-School winner, will give him a lot of starts. Now we have Manu alongside Shubhankar (Sharma) on the DP World Tour and it encourages others to strive more.” Mundy is also happy with the addition of two European Challenge Tour events in India. He also feels that an arrangement with the world’s two biggest Tours will also enhance the image of the domestic Tour and attract more sponsorships. “We had about 22 events (in 2022), including a couple of internationals, and we now hope to have about 25-28 events in 2023. There is greater interest in sponsorship and that is also a big takeaway for us,” concluded Mundy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023