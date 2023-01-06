Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk set to be sidelined for over a month - Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for over a month due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. Netherlands captain Van Dijk was taken off at halftime in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday as part of a triple-change by Klopp.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:26 IST
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for over a month due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday. Netherlands captain Van Dijk was taken off at halftime in a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday as part of a triple-change by Klopp.

"Virgil was a surprise for us and a big blow. He didn't feel a lot," Klopp told reporters, speaking ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. "The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We're talking about weeks, more than a month, but I hope it goes quick. It's hard for him, but he has played an incredible amount of games in recent years."

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 games.

