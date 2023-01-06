Left Menu

MOC meeting to be held in Bhubaneswar on sidelines of FIH World Cup

The members include ace former athletes Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde and Monalisa Baruah among others.The members are also expected to watch Indias final pool match against Wales on January 19.This will be the first-ever time that as MOC members we will all watch the players on field.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:03 IST
MOC meeting to be held in Bhubaneswar on sidelines of FIH World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry will hold a meeting of its Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in Bhubaneswar on January 20 during the FIH men's Hockey World Cup. The World Cup will be staged by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

This will be the first time the MOC members, who usually meet in Delhi for their monthly meetings for selection of TOPS athletes, will be meeting in another city. The members include ace former athletes Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde and Monalisa Baruah among others.

The members are also expected to watch India's final pool match against Wales on January 19.

''This will be the first-ever time that as MOC members we will all watch the players on field. This gives us a chance to gauge their performances first-hand as well as to be part of their journey,'' Anju Bobby George said in a statement issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023