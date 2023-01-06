MOC meeting to be held in Bhubaneswar on sidelines of FIH World Cup

The Sports Ministry will hold a meeting of its Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in Bhubaneswar on January 20 during the FIH men's Hockey World Cup. The World Cup will be staged by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

This will be the first time the MOC members, who usually meet in Delhi for their monthly meetings for selection of TOPS athletes, will be meeting in another city. The members include ace former athletes Anju Bobby George, Anjali Bhagwat, Viren Rasquinha, Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde and Monalisa Baruah among others.

The members are also expected to watch India's final pool match against Wales on January 19.

''This will be the first-ever time that as MOC members we will all watch the players on field. This gives us a chance to gauge their performances first-hand as well as to be part of their journey,'' Anju Bobby George said in a statement issued by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

