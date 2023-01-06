DDCA Mess: Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma might be shown the door

Delhi head coach Abhay Sharma's days could be numbered as the Cricket Advisory Committee led by Nikhil Chopra, Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra are set to sack the former Railways skipper for the team's non-performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Delhi have two points from four games and are in danger of finishing last in the group.

Abhay's decisions have come under the scanner and none of the top brass are happy with him.

''After the selection committee being handed pink slip, Abhay can't escape the axe as he is equally responsible for this debacle. Selectors have selected the squad but what kind of XI is being chosen by him,'' a senior DDCA director told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Abhay had pipped former India off-spinner Sarandeep Singh to the head coach's post and many in DDCA believe it was a wrong decision.

''Bring a stop-gap coach and then take it from thereon,'' the director said.

Khoda hurt at not being given chance to defend himself ================================== Unceremoniously dumped by Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) from the post of chief selector, a hurt Gagan Khoda on Friday said that he was baffled after not being given an opportunity to explain his viewpoint on Delhi's debacle in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Khoda, along with fellow selectors Mayank Sidhana and Anil Bhardwaj, were sacked by the DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee after a stinker from president Rohan Jaitley.

''I really don't need any money from DDCA. I am an outsider and I didn't know any academies or camps or how cricket is run in Delhi. I genuinely wanted to make a difference. But I wasn't even given a chance to explain myself,'' a peeved Khoda, who was a national selector till the start of 2021, told PTI.

''I was appointed less than a week before Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. How do I get to see the players and build a team? Is that also my fault that I was appointed one month after I applied?'' DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, in his e-mail to the Apex Council, was specific about his issues with selection committee.

Did you people replace an injured player with an injured player? Jaitley asked in his email. Khoda replied: ''Look, I am neither a physio nor a doctor. I will go by what physio told me. The so-called injured replacement that is being spoken about was declared fit to play by the physio in an email to selection committee. Now, if the player goes on tour and then says I am unfit, am I to be blamed for that.'' While no names were taken by Khoda, it is believed that Simarjeet Singh, one of the more consistent bowlers for Delhi, was allegedly worried about his workload and possibly didn't want to injure himself before IPL where he is likely to play a part for CSK.

On allegations that he doesn't watch U-25 trials, Khoda, in his defence, said: ''During first U-25 trials, I was with senior team in Guwahati for the Assam game. Before the second game, I was unwell and had told Anil Bhardwaj that he and Sidhana should watch the game.'' On Sidhana's allegations of backing Vikas Solanki, he became furious, ''I just don't want to take his name and talk about the kind of players he recommended. And for Solanki, he scored 100 in the trial game and 162 in DDCA Challenger Trophy.'' On U-25 coach Pankaj Singh not being allowed to attend physical meeting, Khoda cited his time as national selector. ''During my time as national selector, either it was MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli who came for meeting. During our last phase, Rohit (Sharma) came for a few. But never ever did I see Ravi (former head coach Shastri) attending any meeting.''

