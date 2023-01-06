Avani Prashanth finishes sixth in difficult windy conditions in Melbourne

Left Menu

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth finished a creditable tied sixth in the prestigious Australia Master of the Amateurs tournament. The only other player with an under-par total was Fiona Xu, who despite a final round of 76 was third at 1-under 291.Avani, who was tied eighth after three rounds was two-under through the front nine, and looked set for a great finish.

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth finished a creditable tied sixth in the prestigious Australia Master of the Amateurs tournament. Teenaged Avani finished off the week with a round of 2-over 75 at the challenging Par 73 Southern Golf Club, one of the finest courses on Melbourne’s famous sandbelt.

She totalled 5-over 297 and was tied sixth with two others, Eunseo Choi of New Zealand and Kate McFarlane of Australia.

Japan’s Yuna Araki, who led for most part of the tournament, shot 2-under 71 in extremely difficult conditions amidst swirling winds on the final day to finish the week at 12-under and six shots ahead of fellow Japanese Mamika Shinchi (71), who was six-under 286 for four rounds. The only other player with an under-par total was Fiona Xu, who despite a final round of 76 was third at 1-under 291.

Avani, who was tied eighth after three rounds was two-under through the front nine, and looked set for a great finish. However, four bogeys on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 16 pushed her back and she finished at 2-over 75 and ended sixth.

The Australian Master of the Amateurs is a 72-hole medal play Championship and has of late become one of the elite championships in amateur golf.

