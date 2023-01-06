Left Menu

Liverpool's Van Dijk to miss 1 month with hamstring injury

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:14 IST
Liverpool's Van Dijk to miss 1 month with hamstring injury
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is expected to be sidelined for at least a month because of a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at halftime of Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and underwent scans this week.

''The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month, but I hope that it goes quick,'' Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup match against Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Klopp replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip at Brentford as a precaution and wasn't expecting bad news.

''It was a surprise for us. It was obviously a big blow. He didn't feel a lot,'' Klopp said.

