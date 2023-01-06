Liverpool's Van Dijk to miss 1 month with hamstring injury
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is expected to be sidelined for at least a month because of a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.
The Netherlands captain was taken off at halftime of Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and underwent scans this week.
''The diagnosis was pretty harsh and we talk about weeks, more than a month, but I hope that it goes quick,'' Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup match against Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Klopp replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip at Brentford as a precaution and wasn't expecting bad news.
''It was a surprise for us. It was obviously a big blow. He didn't feel a lot,'' Klopp said.
