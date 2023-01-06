Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo not in Al Nassr's squad for Al Tai game

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:23 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Al Nassr's squad for Friday's Saudi Professional League match against Al Tai, amid media reports that the Portugal forward was going to make his debut despite having a two-match suspension. The 37-year-old will miss his first two domestic games for the Saudi Arabian club after being suspended by England's Football Association (FA) for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April.

According to FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), any sanction of up to four matches that has been issued to a player by their former association must be "enforced by the new association." The game against Al Tai was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium's electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

