NFL-Bills' Hamlin progressing 'remarkably,' breathing tube removed -team

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight and the 24-year-old safety is progressing "remarkably," the team said on Friday, citing an update from his physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Physicians on Thursday said Hamlin was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" but that it was too soon to comment on his long-term medical prognosis.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:00 IST
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight and the 24-year-old safety is progressing "remarkably," the team said on Friday, citing an update from his physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, suffering cardiac arrest, in a scene that stunned millions of fans.

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the team said. Physicians on Thursday said Hamlin was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" but that it was too soon to comment on his long-term medical prognosis.

