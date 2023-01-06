Left Menu

Soccer-Southampton sign Croatian winger Orsic

British media reported that Southampton, 20th in the Premier League standings, paid a fee of about 8 million pounds ($9.66 million) for the 30-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. Orsic has 27 caps for Croatia and scored the winner in their 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:29 IST
Southampton have signed Croatian winger Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday. British media reported that Southampton, 20th in the Premier League standings, paid a fee of about 8 million pounds ($9.66 million) for the 30-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Orsic has 27 caps for Croatia and scored the winner in their 2-1 win over Morocco in the World Cup third-place playoff match in Qatar last month. "Mislav is a significant addition to our squad and I'm delighted we have been able to get him in so quickly this month," Southampton manager Nathan Jones said.

"He's a serious attacking threat and I'm sure anyone who has followed his progress or saw what he achieved at the World Cup will realise the talent he has. We're excited to have him here." Southampton face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

