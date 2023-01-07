Left Menu

NFL-All teams to let Hamlin know they're thinking of him

The entire National Football League will let Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin know he is in their thoughts this weekend, the NFL said on Friday, with league-wide displays of support for the player who remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during a game earlier this week. As the NFL enters the final weekend of the regular season, Hamlin has become the sport's most talked about player, with fans around the world rallying behind the 24-year-old who collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 00:38 IST
NFL-All teams to let Hamlin know they're thinking of him

The entire National Football League will let Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin know he is in their thoughts this weekend, the NFL said on Friday, with league-wide displays of support for the player who remains hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during a game earlier this week.

As the NFL enters the final weekend of the regular season, Hamlin has become the sport's most talked about player, with fans around the world rallying behind the 24-year-old who collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Hamlin, who had to have his heartbeat restored on the field, spent most of the week on a ventilator in a Cincinnati hospital intensive care unit. He was taken off the ventilator overnight and spoke to the team on Friday morning.

The NFL has distributed a pre-game announcement that all clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem acknowledging Hamlin and the first responders and medical caregivers who came to his aid. All clubs will be allowed to outline Hamlin's jersey number "3" on each 30-yard line of the field in either Buffalo Bills red or blue. During warm-ups, players throughout the league will have the option to wear black t-shirts displaying "Love for Damar 3".

The Bills, who host the New England Patriots in their final regular season game on Sunday, will wear number "3" patches on their jerseys. "It says a lot about our league... I don't think I've ever seen that," Bills general manager (GM) Brandon Beane said of the planned league-wide displays during a news conference on Friday.

"We go into battle but in the end, life is the number one battle," Beane said. "To see that unity - players, coaches, GMs, owners, fans - is unheard of, but I think it sheds a great light on the NFL. The NFL is truly a family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023