NFL-'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene.

"The room went nuts. It was awesome," said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who returned to Buffalo on Thursday after staying behind in Cincinnati to be with Hamlin. "The hair on the back of my neck stood up." Doctor have said Hamlin is progressing remarkably well after having his heartbeat restored on the field on Monday night.

After making a tackle in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed, requiring emergency CPR, a scene that stunned fellow players, coaches and fans. On Friday, Hamlin told his team mates, "Love you, boys," McDermott said - a moment that seemed unfathomable just a few days ago. Hamlin flexed his biceps and flashed a heart symbol with his hands during the call.

"It was a pretty cool exchange," McDermott told reporters, describing Hamlin as "an infectious young man with an infectious personality." Beane talked about the decision to stay behind with Hamlin while the team returned to Buffalo to prepare for Sunday's regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

"What would you want someone to do for your son?" he said. "So we divided up ... And that's why I love Sean (McDermott), we were able to work this through and he did a great job there. But it was a rollercoaster."

Physicians on Thursday said Hamlin was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" but that it was too soon to comment on his long-term football prospects. The frightening on-field incident prompted a massive outpouring of support from fans and the football community.

Donations to an online toy drive fundraiser Hamlin launched in December 2020 skyrocketed in response, raising more than $7.8 million as of Friday. LEAGUE MEETING

The NFL held a special league meeting on Friday to vote on changes to the playoff set-up after it was decided the Bills and Bengals game would not be completed despite the contest having post-season implications for both clubs. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the resolution which could require a neutral site venue for the AFC championship, depending on the outcome of this weekend's final regular season games.

The Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs all have a chance to clinch the number one seed, which comes with a first-round bye. The AFC championship will be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the number one seed had a full 17-game regular season been completed.

The location of a wildcard game in the AFC North could also potentially be decided by a coin toss supervised by the commissioner depending on the results. "Yesterday's news of Damar's improving condition lifted not only my spirits but the spirits of the entire league," began Goodell, during a Friday conference call.

"Today with the owners the reasons for needing to cancel the Buffalo-Cincinnati game were explained. "Not playing the game (Bills-Bengals) to its conclusion will have no affect on which club's qualify for the post-season.

"No club could qualify for the post-season and no club would be eliminated based on the outcome of this game."

