Left Menu

Cricket-Rain delays start of day four in Sydney, outlook brighter

No action was possible on Friday as heavy rains swept in from the Pacific Ocean but the forecast for the remainder of Saturday predicts only light showers. Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne but need to win the final test to be certain of qualifying for this year's World Test Championship final.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 05:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 05:05 IST
Cricket-Rain delays start of day four in Sydney, outlook brighter

The start of the fourth day of the third test between Australia and South Africa was delayed by light rain on Saturday but the outlook looked bright for some play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. No action was possible on Friday as heavy rains swept in from the Pacific Ocean but the forecast for the remainder of Saturday predicts only light showers.

Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne but need to win the final test to be certain of qualifying for this year's World Test Championship final. The hosts are set to resume their first innings on Saturday 475-4 with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden test double century.

Matt Renshaw, who will resume his innings on five not out, has been welcomed back into the Australian dressing room after being isolated from his team mates following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023