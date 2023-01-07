Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene.

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.

Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova

Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.

Motor racing-Even with Cadillac, Andretti still faces some big hurdles

Michael Andretti appears to have ticked all the right boxes with his plan to enter Formula One with General Motors brand Cadillac and an all-American team, but it may still not be enough to secure admission. Even if the governing FIA sounded welcoming, the reaction from Formula One's commercial rights holder to Thursday's announcement was lukewarm and big hurdles remain to any potential 11th entry.

Soccer-Ronaldo not in Al Nassr's squad for Al Tai game

Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Al Nassr's squad for Friday's Saudi Professional League match against Al Tai, amid media reports that the Portugal forward was going to make his debut despite having a two-match suspension. The 37-year-old will miss his first two domestic games for the Saudi Arabian club after being suspended by England's Football Association (FA) for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April.

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Brazil youngster Santos

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for the transfer of Brazil Under-20 international Andrey Santos, the Brazilian club said on Friday. The 18-year-old, considered among the brightest talents in Brazilian soccer, will become Chelsea's third signing of the January transfer window after they also brought in David Datro Fofana from Molde FK and Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

Soccer-Thorns' Smith voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's governing body said on Friday, after scoring 11 goals for the national team last year. The 22-year-old forward helped the Portland Thorns to their third NWSL final and scored three braces in international matches. She also scored a hat-trick against Uzbekistan in a friendly match in April.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday. "When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

Tennis-Djokovic outclasses Shapovalov in Adelaide to set up Medvedev semi-final

Novak Djokovic will face the biggest test of his Australian Open preparations in a blockbuster semi-final with former world number one Daniil Medvedev after the Serbian beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Djokovic has been well received on his return to Australia following his deportation on the eve of the Grand Slam last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and the 35-year-old delighted fans by comfortably going up a set and a break.

Soccer-Lampard says future not under his control after Everton exit FA Cup

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his future at the club was out of his control after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United following a 3-1 defeat on Friday. Everton slipped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday and were booed off the pitch but after a sixth defeat in seven matches, Lampard insisted he was not worried about his job.

