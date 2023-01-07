Left Menu

Cricket-Australia declare on 475-4 as rain relents in Sydney

Australia declared on 475 for four in their first innings when the rain that washed out the best part of two days of the third test against South Africa finally relented after lunch on Saturday. They face an uphill task to win the final test with only five sessions remaining over the next two days.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:56 IST
Australia declared on 475 for four in their first innings when the rain that washed out the best part of two days of the third test against South Africa finally relented after lunch on Saturday. Usman Khawaja was left stranded five runs short of his maiden test double century on 195 not out as Australia captain Pat Cummins chased a victory that would secure his team a place in this year's World Test Championship final.

Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne. They face an uphill task to win the final test with only five sessions remaining over the next two days. Bad light forced an early end to play on the second day of the match on Thursday, and Friday's third day was entirely washed out by the heavy rain sweeping in from the Pacific Ocean.

The start to day four on Saturday was delayed by light rain, but with the skies clearing, play was set to resume after what would have been the scheduled lunch break. Matt Renshaw, who was five not out batting at the other end from Khawaja, was earlier welcomed back into the Australian dressing room after being isolated from his team mates following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

