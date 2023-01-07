Sports News Roundup: MLB players to join Cuba's team for World Baseball Classic; Tennis-India's Mirza to retire after WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB players to join Cuba's team for World Baseball Classic

A handful of Major League Baseball players will join Cuba's team for the first time in the upcoming World Baseball Classic tournament, an unprecedented event, the sport's Cuban Federation said on Friday. For decades, players who had left the island were barred from joining the national team. Now, Cuba has signed off on a team including a dozen Cuban players who emigrated and joined U.S. or other international teams.

Tennis-India's Mirza to retire after WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February

Sania Mirza, India's former doubles world number one, said she will call time on her career aged 36 after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships after her 2022 retirement plans were delayed due to injury. Mirza, regarded as her country's greatest women's tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women's doubles crown in 2016.

NFL-'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene.

Baseball Dodgers cut ties with right-handed pitcher Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday said Trevor Bauer "will no longer be part" of the organization after the right-handed pitcher served a lengthy suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The Dodgers designated the 31-year-old former Cy Young award winner for assignment and have 10 days to trade or release him, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova

Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women's Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag.

Soccer-Thorns' Smith voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's governing body said on Friday, after scoring 11 goals for the national team last year. The 22-year-old forward helped the Portland Thorns to their third NWSL final and scored three braces in international matches. She also scored a hat-trick against Uzbekistan in a friendly match in April.

Cricket-Australia declare on 475-4 as rain relents in Sydney

Australia declared on 475 for four in their first innings when the rain that washed out the best part of two days of the third test against South Africa finally relented after lunch on Saturday. Usman Khawaja was left stranded five runs short of his maiden test double century on 195 not out as Australia captain Pat Cummins chased a victory that would secure his team a place in this year's World Test Championship final.

NFL-Bills will try to ride an emotional rollercoaster to top of AFC

The NFL enters the final weekend of the regular season with 19 teams in the playoff hunt but one player is in the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in an emotion-packed contest with safety Damar Hamlin in hospital recovering from cardiac arrest. A lot will be on the line on Saturday and Sunday with teams bidding to secure their post-season spots, including the Bills, who have a chance to claim the top seed in the American Football Conference (AFC)and a first-round bye.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday. "When I was at my best in the preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

Soccer-Lampard says future not under his control after Everton exit FA Cup

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his future at the club was out of his control after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United following a 3-1 defeat on Friday. Everton slipped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday and were booed off the pitch but after a sixth defeat in seven matches, Lampard insisted he was not worried about his job.

(With inputs from agencies.)